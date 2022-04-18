  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Legacies

LEGACIES – Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

REVEALATIONS – As Aurora (guest star Rebecca Breeds) continues her research, she finds information that could prove very useful.

READ MORE: Man Dead, Teen Girlfriend Shot By Intruder At Detroit Home

Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) commands Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) to do things, with surprising results ensuing.

READ MORE: Michigan Woman Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Fatal Stabbing On Indian Reservation

Alaric (Matthew Davis), Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), and Ted (guest star Ben Geurens) work together to devise how to best use their wishes.

The episode was written by Brett Matthews & Mark Ryan Walberg and directed by Michael A. Allowitz (#408).

MORE NEWS: Two Hospitalized After Shooting Outside Hookah Lounge In Detroit

Original airdate 3/10/2022.