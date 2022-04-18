LEGACIES – Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
REVEALATIONS – As Aurora (guest star Rebecca Breeds) continues her research, she finds information that could prove very useful.
Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) commands Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) to do things, with surprising results ensuing.
Alaric (Matthew Davis), Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), and Ted (guest star Ben Geurens) work together to devise how to best use their wishes.
The episode was written by Brett Matthews & Mark Ryan Walberg and directed by Michael A. Allowitz (#408).
Original airdate 3/10/2022.