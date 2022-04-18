(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan reported a jump in COVID-19 cases by 36% last week.
Officials say the daily cases rose from 697 to 950 cases.
The biggest increase was reported in Washtenaw County. Wayne, Macomb and Oakland counties saw an uptick in cases as well.
More than 66% of Michigan residents have been vaccinated.
Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration authorized a second COVID booster shot for adults age 50 and older as early as four months after the first booster dose.
The move extends the availability of additional boosters to healthy older adults. The FDA had previously allowed second booster shots for anyone 12 years of age or older who was severely immune deficient, starting four months after their first booster.
