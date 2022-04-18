(CBS DETROIT) – A school bus stolen from Lincoln Consolidated Schools has been recovered after crashing on Sunday night.
Michigan State Police officials say that at about 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, a school bus was stolen from a locked fence at Lincoln Consolidated Schools in Augusta Township.
The suspect rammed into the fence before driving away in the school bus.
Police say the bus was observed driving on Willis Rd, US-23, and I-94, and officers attempted to stop the driver, but the bus fled.
The suspect then ran a red light in Canton Township and crashed into a pickup truck.
The occupants of the truck were treated on the scene for minor injuries.
According to officials, the suspect is a 26-year-old man from Stevenson Lake.
He was lodged on charges of unlawfully driving away of an automobile, resisting and obstructing a police officer, fleeing and eluding, breaking and entering, and malicious destruction of property costing between $999 and $20,000.
The suspect was also treated for minor injuries.
MSP officers were assisted by the Ann Arbor Police Department and the Canton Township Police Department.
