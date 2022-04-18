NAOMI – Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
AT ODDS – Naomi (Kaci Walfall) must take special care to protect her identity after Jacob (Aidan Gemme) shares obscure information with her and Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones).READ MORE: Man Dead, Teen Girlfriend Shot By Intruder At Detroit Home
Greg (Barry Watson) and Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar) celebrate their 20th Wedding Anniversary while also giving serious consideration to their future and how best to protect Naomi.
Meanwhile, Dee (Alexander Wraith) and Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) disagree on how Naomi should be trained for a larger, very imminent threat.READ MORE: Michigan Woman Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Fatal Stabbing On Indian Reservation
Nathan (Daniel Puig) and Anthony (Will Meyers) choose the comic bookstore for their class volunteer project, but Lourdes (Camila Moreno) finds their presence to be more of an intrusion into her private life.
Gussie Roc wrote the episode directed by DeMane Davis (#108).
Original airdate 3/22/22.MORE NEWS: Two Hospitalized After Shooting Outside Hookah Lounge In Detroit
Every episode of NAOMI will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.