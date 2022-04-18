Man Dead, Teen Girlfriend Shot By Intruder At Detroit HomeA 22-year-old man is dead and a 17-year-old girl is injured after an intruder shot them at a home in Detroit.

Michigan Woman Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Fatal Stabbing On Indian ReservationA 22-year-old woman is sentenced to 20 years in prison for the stabbing death of another woman on the Isabella Reservation in Mt. Pleasant.

Two Hospitalized After Shooting Outside Hookah Lounge In DetroitA man and a woman have been hospitalized following a shooting that happened outside of a hookah lounge in Detroit early on Monday, police said.

Feds: Ex-Michigan Corrections Officer Intended To Distribute Drugs In PrisonA former Michigan corrections officer is facing multiple charges after allegedly planning to distribute drugs in the prison where he worked, officials say.

24-Year-Old Christian Snow In Custody After Threatening Teens With Weapon In MacombA 24-year-old male was taken into custody on Sunday, April 17, after threatening people with a bladed weapon in Macomb.

As Roe v. Wade Hangs In The Balance, Democratic Candidates Prioritize Abortion Rights In 2022States across the country are rolling back access to abortion, and the fate of Roe v. Wade is up in the air -- two factors that Democrats believe could elevate the issue of abortion rights this midterm cycle to a level not reached in recent memory.