SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
ELIZABETH HENSTRIDGE (“AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.”) DIRECTS – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) pleads with Lt. Anderson (guest star Ian Bohen, “Teen Wolf”) to investigate Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) receives some very upsetting news.READ MORE: Man Dead, Teen Girlfriend Shot By Intruder At Detroit Home
Meanwhile, Lois helps Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) prepare to fight the good fight.
Lastly, Jordan (Alex Garfin) is still irritated with Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) for lying to him.READ MORE: Michigan Woman Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Fatal Stabbing On Indian Reservation
Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik, and Tayler Buck also star.
The episode was directed by Elizabeth Henstridge and written by Max Cunningham & Michael Narducci (#207).MORE NEWS: Two Hospitalized After Shooting Outside Hookah Lounge In Detroit
Original airdate 3/8/2022.