(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is offering a $500 reward for information on a double non-fatal shooting that happened on Feb. 14.
Police are looking for the occupants of a black, four-door sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion, which was near the location at the time of the shooting, which wounded two adult males.
If you have any information on this crime, submit an anonymous tip to www.detroitrewards.tv.
If the tip moves the case forward, you will receive a cash payout.
Please include case #: 2202140045 when leaving a tip.
