(CBS DETROIT) – A woman is in critical condition after being shot multiple times during a carjacking at a gas station in Warren on Friday morning.
At around 4 a.m., at the Sunoco gas station on Eight Mile between Ryan and Mound Road, man tapped on the woman's window as she was sitting in her car at a gas pump, and then he began shooting, Fox 2 reports.
Police say the man pulled up behind the woman’s vehicle in a white Yukon, before approaching her and shooting.
After the shooting, the victim’s 2015 Nissan Altima with license plate ELB3299 was stolen.
According to police, the vehicle fled westbound on Eight Mile Road.
Police are reviewing the footage and investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren Police Department.
