(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State University announced on Friday it will be dropping its mask policy during class in academic and research labs.

The revised mandate is effective May 16, which is the beginning of the summer semester.

The university says masks may still be required for campus health care facilities or due to state/federal regulations or contract requirements. The COVID vaccine and booster mandate will remain for the summer semesters and the upcoming fall and spring semesters.

Beginning May 16, masks no longer will be required during classes and in academic and research labs. MSU will continue its vaccine and booster mandate. Both the Early Detection Program and PCR testing at the MSU Clinical Center will end May 13. https://t.co/gBGbkjth0q pic.twitter.com/fsIOnPeAoB — MSU (@michiganstateu) April 15, 2022

The university says its Early Detection Program and PCR testing provided by the clinical center will end on May 13. Students and staff with medical or religious exemptions will no longer be required to routinely test.

In a letter on the university’s website, MSU President Samuel Stanley says the decision comes with the university having high vaccination (94%) and boosted (86%) rates.

“Even as much of society returns to a more normal environment, we must remember the significant impact that COVID‑19 has had, and is still having, on many members of our community. Now, more than ever, is a time for civility, empathy and respect,” Stanley said.

“Many in our community will continue to take preventive measures, such as masking, to protect themselves and their loved ones. Members of the MSU community need to respect others’ personal health decisions, which should not be the basis for assumptions about those individuals’ personal views or vaccination status.”

Last month, MSU announced it was lifting its mask mandate in some indoor settings, such as at athletic events.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.