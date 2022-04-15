Southfield (CW50) – The Meadow Brook Theatre Guild is a non-profit 501c3 volunteer group, which is comprised of women who support and promote community interest in Meadow Brook Theatre and its outreach programs. Many of their events include raising funds to keep the theatre alive. This organization is full of women who love live theatre and will do everything in their power to support the community that has continued to grow in the Meadow Brook Theatre.
On Thursday, April 21st, the Meadow Brook Theatre Guild is putting on its 39th annual Luncheon on the Aisle event. Participants can come to the theatre and enjoy the live entertainment, basket and 54 card raffle, bake shoppe, and a box lunch in their reserved theatre seat while watching select scenes from the current musical, “The Pin-UP Girls”.Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected In Washtenaw, Livingston Counties
The event is emceed by CW50 & CBS 62’s Chief Meteorologist Karen Carter. Carter also hosts the guild’s annual BeWitched & BeDazzled event each October.
READ MORE: Michigan State University Dropping Mask Policy In Classrooms, Still Requiring Vaccines
The guild offers a variety of events that you can attend throughout the year. To find out more information about them and the Luncheon on the Aisle, got to MeadowBrookTheatreGuild.com
Marie Hochstein, member of the Meadow Brook Theatre Guild, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the importance of the guild to the community, as well as what its upcoming events feature.MORE NEWS: MDOT: Here's A List Of Construction Happening In Metro Detroit This Weekend
Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50