  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Logan Tesmer
Filed Under:Community Connect, Karen Carter, Lisa Germani, Logan Tesmer, Luncheon on the Aisle, Marie Hochstein, Meadow Brook Theatre Guild

Southfield (CW50) – The Meadow Brook Theatre Guild is a non-profit 501c3 volunteer group, which is comprised of women who support and promote community interest in Meadow Brook Theatre and its outreach programs. Many of their events include raising funds to keep the theatre alive. This organization is full of women who love live theatre and will do everything in their power to support the community that has continued to grow in the Meadow Brook Theatre.

On Thursday, April 21st, the Meadow Brook Theatre Guild is putting on its 39th annual Luncheon on the Aisle event. Participants can come to the theatre and enjoy the live entertainment, basket and 54 card raffle, bake shoppe, and a box lunch in their reserved theatre seat while watching select scenes from the current musical, “The Pin-UP Girls”.

READ MORE: Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected In Washtenaw, Livingston Counties

The event is emceed by CW50 & CBS 62’s Chief Meteorologist Karen Carter. Carter also hosts the guild’s annual BeWitched & BeDazzled event each October.

CBS 62 Chief Meteorologist Karen Carter, with Meadow Brook Theatre Guild’s Marie Hochstein

READ MORE: Michigan State University Dropping Mask Policy In Classrooms, Still Requiring Vaccines

The guild offers a variety of events that you can attend throughout the year. To find out more information about them and the Luncheon on the Aisle, got to MeadowBrookTheatreGuild.com

Marie Hochstein, member of the Meadow Brook Theatre Guild, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the importance of the guild to the community, as well as what its upcoming events feature.

MORE NEWS: MDOT: Here's A List Of Construction Happening In Metro Detroit This Weekend

Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50