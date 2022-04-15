(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.
I-94:READ MORE: Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected In Washtenaw, Livingston Counties
Wayne – WB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to SB M-10, Sat 6am-Mon 5am.
Wayne – WB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to SB M-39, Mon 7am-end of April.
Wayne – EB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to SB M-39/Southfield, Tue 9am-Thu 3pm.
I-96:
Oakland – EB I-96, Wixom to I-275, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Sat 9am.
Oakland – EB I-96, Kensington to Wixom, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-Sun 6pm.
Oakland – EB I-96, Wixom to I-275, 1 LANE OPEN, NIGHTLY, Sun-Fri 8pm-5am.
Oakland – NB/SB Wixom over I-96, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 6am-Mon 4/25.
M-5:
Oakland – EB M-5 at Drake, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon-Tue 9am-5pm.
M-10:READ MORE: Michigan State University Dropping Mask Policy In Classrooms, Still Requiring Vaccines
Wayne – SB M-10 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94, Sat 6am-Mon 6am.
M-39: (Southfield)
Wayne – SB M-39 at I-94, 1 LANE OPEN, Tue 9am-late April.
Wayne – SB M-39 Service Drive CLOSED at US-12, Mon 7am-late May.
M-59:
Macomb – EB/WB M-59, Romeo Plank to M-97/Groesbeck, 2 LANES OPEN, intermittent lane closure Mon 6am-early June.
Oakland – WB M-59, Opdyke to MLK Blvd, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri 12:30am-Sat 5am.
M-85: (Fort St)
Wayne – EB M-85, Junction to Scotten St, 1 LANE OPEN, 1 closed intermittently Mon-7am-Thu 6pm.
M-150: (Rochester)
Oakland – NB M-150, CLOSED intermittently, Auburn Rd to Hamlin Rd, Sat 6am-10am.MORE NEWS: Crime Stoppers Offering $5,000 Reward For Information On Missing 47-Year-Old LaKeia Johnson
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.