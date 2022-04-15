  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:i-94, I-96, Metro Detroit, weekend construction

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.

I-94:

READ MORE: Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected In Washtenaw, Livingston Counties

Wayne – WB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to SB M-10, Sat 6am-Mon 5am.

Wayne – WB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to SB M-39, Mon 7am-end of April.

Wayne – EB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to SB M-39/Southfield, Tue 9am-Thu 3pm.

 

I-96:

Oakland – EB I-96, Wixom to I-275, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Sat 9am.

Oakland – EB I-96, Kensington to Wixom, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-Sun 6pm.

Oakland – EB I-96, Wixom to I-275, 1 LANE OPEN, NIGHTLY, Sun-Fri 8pm-5am.

Oakland – NB/SB Wixom over I-96, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 6am-Mon 4/25.

 

M-5:

Oakland – EB M-5 at Drake, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon-Tue 9am-5pm.

 

M-10:

READ MORE: Michigan State University Dropping Mask Policy In Classrooms, Still Requiring Vaccines

Wayne – SB M-10 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94, Sat 6am-Mon 6am.

 

M-39: (Southfield)

Wayne – SB M-39 at I-94, 1 LANE OPEN, Tue 9am-late April.

Wayne – SB M-39 Service Drive CLOSED at US-12, Mon 7am-late May.

 

M-59:

Macomb – EB/WB M-59, Romeo Plank to M-97/Groesbeck, 2 LANES OPEN, intermittent lane closure Mon 6am-early June.

Oakland – WB M-59, Opdyke to MLK Blvd, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri 12:30am-Sat 5am.

M-85: (Fort St) 

Wayne – EB M-85, Junction to Scotten St, 1 LANE OPEN, 1 closed intermittently Mon-7am-Thu 6pm.

 

M-150(Rochester)

Oakland – NB M-150, CLOSED intermittently, Auburn Rd to Hamlin Rd, Sat 6am-10am.

MORE NEWS: Crime Stoppers Offering $5,000 Reward For Information On Missing 47-Year-Old LaKeia Johnson

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.