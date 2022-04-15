(CBS DETROIT) — Police are searching for a driver and vehicle after a 21-year-old man was struck and killed while he rode his bike in Detroit.
According to Detroit police, the incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Gilchrist Street.
Police said the victim was riding his bike, crossing West McNichols Road when he was struck by an unknown driver in a dark-colored minivan with gray or tan lower panels. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Video of the vehicle below:
Police said the vehicle drove eastbound on McNichols and then northbound on Rutherford Street.
The vehicle is described as having significant damage to the hood and the driver’s side headlight from the incident.
Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information on the incident is asked to call DPD's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
