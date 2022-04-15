  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMCome Dance with Me
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMCome Dance with Me
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Detroit, Detroit Police Department, fatal shooting, James Andrew Brown, shooting, Wayne County Prosecutor's Office

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit man is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with a shooting that left one person dead.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 29-year-old James Andrew Brown was also charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, one county of felon in possession and three counts of felony firearm.

READ MORE: MDHHS: First Influenza-Associated Pediatric Death This Season Reported In Kalamazoo County

James Andrew Brown (credit: Detroit Police Department)

He was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court and remanded to jail.

Detroit police say at about 8:41 p.m. on April 11, officers were called to a fire station in the 6300 block of West Chicago Street for a shooting. Medics were on the scene giving medical attention to the victim, identified as 25-year-old Jason Cowins.

READ MORE: Community Calls For Peaceful Summer, Rally Planned

Cowins was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Authorities say Brown allegedly fired two guns into a vehicle, fatally wounding Cowins. A 47-year-old passenger, who owns the car, was also inside the vehicle when shots were fired.

Brown was arrested the next day following an investigation.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 21.

MORE NEWS: Detroit Police Search For Driver, Vehicle After Bicyclist Killed In Hit-And-Run

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.