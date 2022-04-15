DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit man is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with a shooting that left one person dead.
According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, 29-year-old James Andrew Brown was also charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, one county of felon in possession and three counts of felony firearm.
He was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court and remanded to jail.
Detroit police say at about 8:41 p.m. on April 11, officers were called to a fire station in the 6300 block of West Chicago Street for a shooting. Medics were on the scene giving medical attention to the victim, identified as 25-year-old Jason Cowins.
Cowins was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
Authorities say Brown allegedly fired two guns into a vehicle, fatally wounding Cowins. A 47-year-old passenger, who owns the car, was also inside the vehicle when shots were fired.
Brown was arrested the next day following an investigation.
A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 21.
