(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 dollar reward for information that could help find LaKeia Johnson, a missing 47-year-old last seen in Detroit.
Johnson was last seen the week of March 20, 2022, in the area of Pinehurst and Joy Road in Detroit.
Officials say Johnson and her mother texted back and forth the following week, but no one has seen or heard from her since.
All tips will remain anonymous. Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest.
If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP or submit a tip online at www.1800speakup.org.
