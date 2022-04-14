(CBS DETROIT) — Drivers in Roscommon County are getting pulled over for a nice surprise.
Deputies in the county are handing out Easter hams instead of tickets. The seasonal program put together by the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is receiving reactions from drivers.READ MORE: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Offers To Buy Twitter
Officials say this year’s ham donation was made by a local church.READ MORE: 2024 NFL Draft Expected To Boost Detroit Tourism
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Detroit Sports Commission Host Party In Campus Martius Park Celebrating 2024 NFL Draft