(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to fatally shooting a security guard, and injuring another, at Team Wellness Center.
READ MORE: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Offers To Buy Twitter
On Wednesday, March 30, at about 1:04 p.m., Demetres Nathanial Johnson, 21, shot two security guards at the Team Wellness Center located in the 6300 block of Mack Avenue.
Officials say that Johnson is considered to be armed and dangerous.READ MORE: 2024 NFL Draft Expected To Boost Detroit Tourism
If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Detroit Sports Commission Host Party In Campus Martius Park Celebrating 2024 NFL Draft