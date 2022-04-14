(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State police officers detained a 60-year-old man from Minnesota after he threatened mosques in the Metro Detroit area.

According to the Dearborn Police Department, on Tuesday, April 2, at about 2 p.m., officers received reports of a possible threat from a 60-year-old male, who allegedly made statements about “blowing up” mosques in the Detroit area.

The individual was traveling from Minneapolis to Detroit in a blue sedan.

He was arrested on April 12 in Paw Paw, a city on the west side of the state, after intentionally ramming into 11 vehicles “driven by persons of color.”

Police say he also disparaging remarks about women and minorities during encounters with officers.

No weapons or explosives were found in the suspect’s vehicle.

The Dearborn Police Department says that the individual never entered the city and he is believed to be acting alone.

As a precaution, officers were stationed at all mosques in Dearborn.

The individual is currently being held at Van Buren County Jail pending charges.

Since it involves houses of worship, the FBI will continue to investigate the situation.

