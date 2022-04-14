(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Sports Commission is hosting a free, football-themed party for fans of all ages on Thursday, April 14, in Campus Martius Park to celebrate the awarding of the 2024 NFL Draft to Detroit.
The event will start at 4:30 p.m. and will include swag giveaways, tailgate games, food trucks, and photo opportunities with Lions Legends, Cheerleaders, and Roary.
Here’s what people can expect at the event:
- Remarks from key dignitaries, including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan (Tentative), Visit Detroit President & CEO Claude Molinari, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield and Downtown Detroit Partnership CEO Eric Larson.
- The unveiling of a custom interactive display representing Detroit that will have a permanent home in the city where fans can gather to celebrate the historic announcement.
- Photo opportunities with Detroit Lions Legends, Cheerleaders, Drumline and Roary.
- Exciting fan activities, including swag giveaways, tailgate games and food trucks offering items from barbecue to sweet treats.
- Videos celebrating the announcement.
- Music by Official Lions GameDay DJ Ray Ya Dig.
- NFL on CBS and NFL Network Analyst Charles Davis Charles Davis serving as emcee.
The three-day NFL draft is expected to bring in a large number of out-of-town visitors and will showcase and support Detroit's community initiatives.
“The 2024 NFL Draft Community Celebration will be an exciting snapshot of the energy, passion and excitement metro Detroit residents and sports fans will bring to the table when the national spotlight is on Detroit in two years,” said Visit Detroit CEO Claude Molinari. “Our mission at Visit Detroit is to attract large-scale events and activities that draw in residents from across the region. We’re confident the community celebration event on April 14 and the 2024 NFL Draft will do just that.”
