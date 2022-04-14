(CBS DETROIT) – The anticipation is building in Downtown Detroit as business leaders go to the drawing board to make plans for 500,00 visitors.

The NFL Draft is coming to the Motor City in 2024 and the plan is to turn Campus Martius, Hart Plaza and Woodward Avenue into an incredible NFL experience.

“We’re going to use every hotel room in Southeast Michigan for sure and into probably Canada, Ohio, even Indiana,” said Visit Detroit President and CEO Claude Molinari.

Molinari and his team is gearing up to put Detroit on the national stage.

“We have music, culture, gaming, sports, we’re right on the border with Canada and we’ve got a comeback attitude,” Molinari said.

“The spirit of this downtown is really amazing.”

Visit Detroit’s current campaign is “Detroit Wins” and lately Motown has won the spot for many large events, but the NFL Draft is expected to draw tourism unlike before.

“When an iconic brand like the National Football League chooses our city, our state to host this amazing event, one of their signature ones,” Molinari said.

“I think it really speaks to just how far we’ve come as a destination.”

Molinari says securing the deal in Detroit was a process that took two years and the next two years will be all about organizing ideas to make the 2024 NFL Draft a success.

