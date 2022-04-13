(CBS DETROIT) – In a 4-2 vote, the Royal Oak Planning Commission voted to demolish the Main Art Theatre.
In a public meeting, plans for a five-story mixed-use building were presented.READ MORE: DPD Cleans Yard For Local Senior In Need Of Help
The theater opened in downtown Royal Oak in 1941, but it was shut down during the pandemic, and never reopened.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 7,725 New COVID-19 Cases, 81 Deaths
According to the Detroit Free Press, Friends of the Main Art Theatre, a community group formed to help preserve the theater, has held many marches and protests in support of the building, and 200 people attended a rally outside of the theater last Saturday.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Video Shows Struggle Before Grand Rapids Officer Fatally Shoots Patrick Lyoya