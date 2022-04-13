(CBS DETROIT) — This week is National Work Zone Awareness Week and officials in Michigan are unveiling a memorial dedicated to a Metro Detroit construction worker who was killed while on the job.
Zach Morisette was killed nearly two years ago along Interstate 94 and Nine Mile Road in St. Clair Shores.
The memorial, which is a picnic table with his face engraved on it, is meant to bring peace to those he worked with,
Michigan officials are warning drivers to slow down, follow work zone signs, and avoid distracted driving.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, in 2020:
- 4,035 work zone crashes.
- 11 fatal work zone crashes.
- 14 work zone fatalities.
- 1,050 work zone injuries.
Officials say the highest number of work zone crashes happened when lanes are closed. Additionally, the second and third highest number of crashes happened when there is work on the shoulder and lane shifts.
