(CBS DETROIT) — Three high school students in Metro Detroit received the 2022 Amazon Future Engineer scholarship.

The $40,000 scholarships were awarded to 250 college-bound seniors from underrepresented and underserved communities to help them study computer science at a university of their choosing.

The recipients are Hyun Kim from Troy, Angela Matta from Dearborn and Sambhav Gupta from Northville.

Video captured the money Matta and Kim found out about the scholarship.

In addition to the scholarship, recipients will receive a paid internship at Amazon after their freshman year of college.

This year, a total of $10 million was awarded to students.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.