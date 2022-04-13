(CBS DETROIT) — Ford Motor Company announced on Wednesday the F-150 Lightning will launch on April 26.
In a tweet, CEO Jim Farley said "It's time."
According to a report from The Detroit News, the automaker will host an event at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, where the electric truck is assembled.
⚡️ It’s time. #F150Lightning⚡️
4.26.2022https://t.co/VQTmeyixLt pic.twitter.com/yHFob7vOyK
— Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) April 13, 2022
The vehicle will come in various models:
- F-150 Lightning Pro
- F-150 Lightning XLT
- F-150 Lightning Lariat
- F-150 Lightning Platinum
The company said in January that it planned to nearly double the annual production of the electric vehicle based on the number of reservations. Ford previously expected to build 80,000 vehicles per year; however, said it planned to build around 150,000 at the Dearborn factory by the middle of next year.
In January, the company said nearly 200,000 people put down $100 refundable deposits on the trucks.
