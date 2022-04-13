CDC To Extend Federal Transportation Mask Mandate For Two WeeksThe US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to extend the federal transportation mask mandate for another two weeks, according to a source familiar with the Biden administration's plans who was authorized to speak about them.

29-Year-Old Detroit Man Sentenced To Prison After Distributing FentanylA Detroit man was sentenced to one year and three months in federal prison for the distribution of fentanyl in West Virginia.

Grand Rapids Police Set To Release Video In Fatal Shooting Of Patrick Lyoya During Traffic StopPolice in Grand Rapids are set to release video Wednesday of their encounter with Patrick Lyoya, who died after being shot during a traffic stop this month.

Shirley Spork: Golf Trailblazer, LPGA Founder Who Was Born In Detroit, Dies At 94Shirley Spork, one of 13 founders of the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA), has died aged 94, the organization said Tuesday.

Midland County Dams Receiving $200 Million After Catastrophic 2020 FloodsNearly two years after thousands of people were evacuated from their homes when two dams in Midland County failed, state officials say $200 million is on its way to rebuild the structures.

Preschoolers In Troy Auctioning Artwork For ‘Make A Wish’ FoundationLocal preschool kids are inspiring hope, creating art, and raising money to grant wishes for Make-A-Wish children through a month-long fundraiser at The Learning Experience center in Troy.