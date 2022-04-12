(CNN) – A large ice shelf has some homeowners in Michigan concerned.
It reaches almost 10-feet along the north shore of Houghton Lake.
People who live nearby say it crept up quickly after the weather got warmer and the wind blew ice chunks up past the sea wall.
One homeowner says it's the first time in 25 years that he has seen an ice shelf reach this height.
He says the ice moved his 300-pound fire pit and damaged a jet ski hoist.
