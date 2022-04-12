(CBS DETROIT) – The 3- and 4-year-old preschool class at the Learning Experience in Troy doing something pretty amazing during the month of April.

“I did a lot of drawing,” yells out a 3-year-old.

Yes but their drawings are not just beautiful masterpieces, they’re being sketched with love.

“Make a Wish,” another 3-year-old yelled out when asked why they are creating artwork.

“We’re granting wishes for Make a Wish, from our infant program, all the way up to our kindergarten program are doing learning activities every day around granting wishes for children with critical illnesses,” said Melissa Newton, Program Director for the Learning Experience in Troy.

The beautiful works of art will be auctioned off to some of the parents, so far the centers throughout the county have raised over $700,000 toward their $1 million goal for the month of April, but before the kids began their work, they watched a video on giving, so they’ll understand just how special this assignment is.

“One of the big things that we’re trying to teach them is it doesn’t matter how big or small you are it’s the size of your heart that matters,” Newton said.

She says this curriculum is taught at the center throughout the year.

“Each month they learn different words like care and give and kindness, charity, donate, philanthropy,” Newton said.

The goal is for their little hands to continue doing great work as they grow, and their passion for giving never goes away.

