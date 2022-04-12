MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Nearly two years after thousands of people were evacuated from their homes when two dams in Midland County failed, state officials say $200 million is on its way to rebuild the structures.
The funding comes from the nearly $5 billion Building Michigan Together Plan that was signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer late last month. The plan includes the $200 million for Midland and Gladwin counties and another $40 million to "address the repair, renovation, or elimination of dams statewide."
Officials say they are designing a new dam with a 75-year life span.
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, who visited Sanford on Monday, said in a tweet that the money will help the Four Lakes Task Force rebuild.
Sanford was one of the areas hit the hardest by the 2020 floods.
