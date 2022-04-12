(CBS DETROIT) – Sixteen Detroit artists and patrons were celebrated Tuesday for their long-standing contributions.
"Congratulations to our honorees," said Detroit Arts and Culture Director Rochelle Riley.
“They are wonderful, and they’ve been doing it for a long time.”
The inaugural recipients of the Detroit ACE Honors salutes lifetime achievements for artists who contributed 25 years or more of service.
“We are Detroit, we are the best,” Riley said.
"We are Detroit, we are the best," Riley said.

"We created the best. From Motown to movement, from hip-hop to techno."
Honorees received a Medal of Excellence for their visual, performing and literary works.
The ceremony was followed by the first City State of the Arts Address.
“The Detroit Council of the Arts, which the mayor will be announcing soon, will choose five recipients of ACE Honors medals every year, just like the Kennedy Center does, and it will be a ceremony that is a joyful celebration of lifetime excellence,” Riley said.
"It will become one of the biggest galas you can imagine."
