(CBS DETROIT) – A man from Dearborn is facing child porn charges after a sexual partner turned him in for having child porn videos on his phone.
The Dearborn Police Department received a call on April 4 from a man who wanted to report someone for possession of child pornography, according to WDIV Local 4.
Police say the man met the suspect, Haitham Sami Bazzi, through an online dating app for men.
WDIV Local 4 reported that the two men met up on April 4 and engaged in sexual acts. After that, the suspect asked the man if he wanted to see nude photos.
When the man looked at the photos, he saw several videos and photos of children engaged in sexual acts.
After the man called the police, they obtained a search warrant and arrested him later that same day.
Police say they found .2 grams of methamphetamine, suspected “date rape drug” GHB, and several electronic items, including phones and computers.
In addition to this, while searching an IPhone found in the suspect's home, they found 48 videos that classify as child pornography and 17 videos that might, depending on the age of the individuals in the video.
