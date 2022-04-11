(CBS DETROIT) – A woman from Macomb County won $4 million after playing Michigan Lottery $4,000,000 CA$H instant game.
The 75-year-old player bought her winning ticket at the Kroger Store, located at 26233 Hoover Road in Warren.READ MORE: CDC Awards Local Group $2 Million For HIV Awareness
“I decided to purchase a Lottery ticket while I was out getting groceries,” said the player. “I didn’t see any winnings on the ticket when I scratched it, but I scanned it at the store to be sure. When I got a message to file a claim, I looked the ticket over a second time and that’s when I realized I’d won $4 million. I couldn’t believe it!”
She chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.5 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.READ MORE: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Tests Positive For COVID-19
The player plans to save her winnings.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MORE NEWS: DPD, Wayne County Sheriff's Team Up To Donate 165 Used Bulletproof Vests To Citizens In Ukraine