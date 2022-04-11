(CBS DETROIT) — A Michigan man accused of sexually assaulting a minor over a period of several years is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on a multi-count felony warrant out of Washtenaw County.
Officials say the warrant was issued by the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office for 31-year-old Kevin Dwayne Bailey.
According to the U.S. Marshals, Bailey used “physical violence or threats of harming her family members if she did not allow Bailey to rape her.” She later became pregnant.
Bailey then threaten the minor and her family after was aware of a police report filed, pressuring her to recant her story and drop the charges.
Authorities say he does not have a known source of income and they believe he is receiving assistance from family and friends. He has ties to Detroit, Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor, as well as have relatives in California, Florida and Tennessee.
He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 148 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshal Service Tip line at 866-865-TIPS or 313-202-6458. You may also text a tip via the USMS Tips App or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
