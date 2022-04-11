  • WWJ-TV

  • WKBD-TV

Filed Under:Charmed, CW

CHARMED – Friday, April 15, 2022, at 8pm on CW50

SING ME A SONG – When a mysterious package arrives on the doorstep of Vera Manor, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett) must turn to Dev (guest star Kapil Talwalkar) to try and stop the Tallyman’s (guest star Jed Rees) deadliest attack yet.

Meanwhile, Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) is forced to do court-ordered “anger management” with a very unorthodox therapist.

Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica.

Keesha Sharp directed the episode written by Sidney Quashie (#406).

Original airdate 4/15/2022.