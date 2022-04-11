Masters of Illusion -- "The Sound of Magic and the Intrusive Rope" -- Image: MOI711_0001r -- Pictured: Chipper Lowell -- Photo: Masters of Illusion, LLC -- © 2020 Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.
MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 9:30pm on CW50
BAG OF MYSTERY — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.
Magicians featured in this episode include Chipper Lowell, Håkan Berg, Shoot Ogawa, Chris Funk, Nick Dopuch and My Uyên (#711).
Original airdate 8/7/2020.