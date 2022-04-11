THE FLASH – Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
WHISPERS AND SCREAMS – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) may have found a way to stop the “Black Flame” from hurting anyone else meanwhile Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) decides to handle a situation on her own, possibly putting more innocent lives in danger.READ MORE: US Marshals Search For Michigan Man Accused Of Sexual Assaulting Minor
Emily Palizzi directed the episode written by Greg Beeman (#811).READ MORE: Detroit Police Search For Armed Suspect Who Stole Package From UPS Driver
Original airdate 4/13/2022.MORE NEWS: AG: Monroe County Sheriff's Official Facing Charges For Falsifying Overtime Documents
Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.