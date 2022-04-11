  • WWJ-TV

Filed Under:Congress, covid-19, Rashida Tlaib, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib

(CNN) – Another member of Congress has tested positive for COVID-19.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib made the announcement on Twitter on Monday, March 11, after experiencing symptoms over the weekend.

The Michigan congresswoman said she is home quarantining and recovering and is thankfully vaccinated and boosted.

Tlaib, who was at the White House twice last week, is part of a wave of recent COVID-19 infections on Capitol Hill.

At least twenty members of Congress have tested positive since April 5th.

