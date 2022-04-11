  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Walker

WALKER – Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 8pm on CW50

JENSEN ACKLES DIRECTS AND A SPECIAL APPEARANCE BY KANSAS – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and the Walker family carry on with a day at the Rangers fair, but it’s not all fun and games when Cassie (Ashley Reyes) runs into familiar faces from her past.

READ MORE: US Marshals Search For Michigan Man Accused Of Sexual Assaulting Minor

Meanwhile, Abeline (Molly Hagan) attempts to clear the air with Geri (Odette Annable) and Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) tries a new approach with Stella (Violet Brinson).

READ MORE: Detroit Police Search For Armed Suspect Who Stole Package From UPS Driver

Jensen Ackles directed the episode written by Katherine Alyse (#214).

Original airdate 4/14/2022.

MORE NEWS: AG: Monroe County Sheriff's Official Facing Charges For Falsifying Overtime Documents

Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.