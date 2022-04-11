(CBS DETROIT) — After weeks of record-high gas prices, the average price in Michigan has dropped below $4.
According to AAA, the state average sits at $3.94 a gallon, which is cheaper than the national average of $4.11.
Additionally, the average price is down to $3.99 per gallon for regular gas — 2 cents less than less week, but also $1.17 higher than last year.
