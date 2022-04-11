KUNG FU – Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
FRIEND OR SHIFU — After a tip from Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) leads Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Mia (guest star Vanessa Yao) to a secret meeting between Juliette (guest star Annie Q) and a mysterious scientist, Nicky begins to question whether she should approach her relationship with Mia as a friend or a shifu.
Elsewhere, Henry’s (Eddie Liu) findings lead him to an expert that may be able to help decipher his research.
Elsewhere, Henry's (Eddie Liu) findings lead him to an expert that may be able to help decipher his research.

Finally, Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) help to settle an age-old dispute between Chinatown's oldest grocers.
Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Vanessa Kai, and Tony Chung also star.
Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Matt Young (#206).
Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Vanessa Kai, and Tony Chung also star.

Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Matt Young (#206).

Original airdate 4/13/2022.
Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.