(CBS DETROIT)– Many Michigan organizations donating some much-needed items to those in Ukraine such as food, water and baby items, but some Detroit local leaders in law enforcement donating some much needed, body armor, to those fighting the war in Ukraine.

On Monday the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department announcing a partnership with the Detroit Police Department, one they’re hoping will save lives.

“We’ve been watching the devastation that’s going on over in Ukraine as it relates to law enforcement, military, even citizens who have joined in to try and defend to area so I think it’s important, it makes me feel good that we’re able to help,” said Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington.

By helping the two agencies donating 165 used bullet proof vests, 15 from the sheriff’s office and the remaining from DPD. They want to ensure people that the vests are safe and will protect, although they’re passed the expiration date.

“It doesn’t mean that when that date hits that the vests stop working it’s just from a manufacturing stand point,” said Detroit Police Chief James White.

“They will stop anything from a 9mm to a 45-caliber round,” said Lieutenant Matthew Gloster, with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The vests which would have been donated locally to be recycled received approval last week from Detroit City Council to be donated to Ukraine. The vests are currently in transit, authorities say due to safety they can’t give the exact details on how they’re being transported.

“It is our hope that these vests will help save lives,” Chief White said.

Sheriff Washington says his department is in talks with other police chiefs throughout the county to donate their used bulletproof vests to Ukraine and possibly other protective gear.

