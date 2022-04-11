(CBS DETROIT) – The stigma of HIV and AIDS causes a myriad of issues surrounding the diseases, according to Barbara Locke of the Community Health Awareness Group.
"Getting stable housing has always been a problem just if you are low-income, it's that much harder if you are a part of the LGBTQ-plus community, but it will allow us the opportunity to help them get to that point," Locke said.
The organization is now working with LGBTQ Detroit to expand services to gay and bi-sexual men.
A $2 million grant was awarded by the CDC to raise HIV awareness for the most vulnerable population in Detroit.
"Just all those things to help you get into care, stay healthy and live a longer, healthier life," Locke explained.
“Well under this project, the difference is that we can do the same thing for you if you’re negative.”
The funds will help organize a high-impact HIV prevention project for men who sleep with men, despite their HIV status over the next five years.
According to CHAG, Detroit has one of the highest HIV infection rates in the region, making the program a vital health initiative.
