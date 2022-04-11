(CBS DETROIT) — A member of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office accused of falsifying overtime documents and misusing federal funds is facing felony charges, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.
According to a press release, Maj. Jeffery Kemp is charged with two counts of misconduct in office (five-year felonies) and two counts of false pretenses over $200 but less than $1,000 (one-year misdemeanors). Kemp was arraigned after turning himself in on Friday and was given a personal recognizance bond.
Officials say in 2018, the MCSO official falsified documents to show he participated in marine patrol shifts that were subsidized by Operation Stone Garden (OSG) funds. The overtime payments totaled about $900.
The federal funds were given to the sheriff's office as part of OSG, which provides money to state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to pay for overtime in border security expenses.
In 2019, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Inspector General initiated an investigation into an anonymous complaint claiming misappropriation of the funds. The Department of Attorney General received a referral from DHS for evaluation two years later.
“I appreciate the thorough investigation conducted by our federal and state partners in this case, as well as cooperation from Sheriff Goodnough and his department,” said AG Dana Nessel. “Federal resources meant to support the important work of law enforcement must not be abused, and we will not hesitate to bring criminal charges in instances of fraud.”
A preliminary hearing is set for April 28.
