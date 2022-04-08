MSP: Man Killed After Firing Shots At Police In TaylorA man was shot and killed on Friday after shooting at officers in Taylor, according to Michigan State Police.

Police: One Person In Custody Following Child Death Investigation In Clinton TownshipAn investigation began in December 2021 when police were called to the Fern Hill Manor condominium. After months of investigating, police submitted a warrant request on Wednesday to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Man Killed, 2 Benton Harbor Officers Wounded During ShootoutA police officer shot and killed a 32-year-old man who opened fire and wounded that officer and another in Benton Harbor, authorities said.

2 Acquitted, Jury Hung On 2 More In Whitmer Kidnap PlotJurors entered the fifth day of deliberations Friday with pennies that were offered as evidence of an explosive earlier in the trial of four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Signs Bill To Speed Pre-Approvals Of Health CareMichigan insurers that require health providers to get pre-approval to cover treatment will have to promptly respond to doctors’ requests or those requests will be automatically granted under legislation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday.

US Ends Probe Of Fiat Chrysler Minivans, Won't Seek RecallThe U.S. government is ending an investigation into complaints of USB charging port fires in some Fiat Chrysler minivans without seeking a recall.