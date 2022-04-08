(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Tigers fans didn’t let the rain keep them from celebrating Opening Day.

Friday, CW50’s Cryss Walker caught up with tailgaters at Eastern Market.

“Oh my gosh, we’re down here because we haven’t been able to be here for two years,” said Jodi Wright, who traveled from Canada with a group of friends.

“It could be snowy and windy right now and it would not break everybody’s spirit down,” said Jesse Lee Gilley.

“There’s so much team spirit down here right now. It’s unreal. Go Tigers, that’s all I can say.”

Hundreds of fans camped out at Eastern Market, while grilling and enjoying the game.

“We haven’t done this in a long time,” said Cherie Mihoren.

“The last time it was just for an average game, but finally we made to the home opener after covid, no masks. Full of fun, free spirit, having so much fun.”

Covid restrictions forced fans out of the ballpark for two seasons. Last year, Comerica Park hosted Opening Day with limited seating for social distancing and face masks requirements to keep fans safe.

The 2022 season is bringing some sense of normalcy back to America’s favorite pass time.

“It’s wonderful down here, the security staff is on everything down here to keep everybody safe,” said Gilley.

