Filed Under:child death investigation, Clinton Township, clinton township police department

(CBS DETROIT) — Clinton Township police say one person is in custody following a child death investigation.

An investigation began in December 2021 when police were called to the Fern Hill Manor condominium. After months of investigating, police submitted a warrant request on Wednesday to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

Charges were authorized and a suspect was taken into custody without incident.

An arraignment is scheduled for Friday.

No other information has been released at this time.

