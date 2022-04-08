  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) — Police said a man was shot and killed on Friday after shooting at police in Taylor.

According to Michigan State Police, officers responded to the Ponds Apartment complex Friday morning to shots fired complaint. Police surrounded the apartment and started negotiating with the man.

Police said the suspect came out of the apartment numerous times with a weapon. At about 10:10 a.m., the man exited the apartment and fired at police.

Authorities say police returned fire, striking the man, who was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

An investigation is ongoing and a report will be submitted to prosecutors.

