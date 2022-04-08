(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan officials announced that major bridge repairs are scheduled to begin on Friday on Interstate 75 and 94 in Oakland and Wayne counties.

“Across Michigan, we are continuing to fix the damn roads, saving motorists time and money. Investments like these in Genesee, Oakland and Wayne Counties will ensure our bridges and roads are safe for years to come,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement.

“These projects will support good-paying jobs in these communities and help emergency services, school buses, and families get to where they need to go safely and efficiently. My Rebuilding Michigan Plan and the recently enacted Building Michigan Together Plan are helping us fix our roads and bridges with the right mix and materials, making them much less susceptible to our notorious pothole seasons, all without raising taxes by a cent.”

Here is more information on the bridge repairs and road closures:

I-75 Bridge Project in Oakland County

I-75 will be closed in both directions between I-696 and the I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) to set bridge beams on the overpasses at Gardenia and Lincoln avenues. In addition, 13 Mile Road will close between Mally and Concord drives to allow crews to safely set beams on the northbound I-75 bridge over 13 Mile Road starting at 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, and ending by 5 a.m. on April 11. Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to, directly and indirectly, support 8,000 jobs.

I-94 Bridge Project in Wayne County

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract crews will be removing the Grand River overpass above I-94 in Detroit this weekend. This work will require closing I-94 between I-75 and I-96 starting at 9 p.m. on Friday. Both directions of I-94 are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday. This work is part of the I-94 Modernization Project investment to reconstruct the I-94 freeway in Detroit from east of the I-96/I-94 interchange to east of Conner Avenue. Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to, directly and indirectly, support 185 jobs.

In addition, bridge repairs are also scheduled on I-475 in Genesee County.

MDOT will close northbound I-475 from Bristol Road to I-69 to accommodate bridge demolition at the I-69/I-475 interchange. This work is part of a $100 million investment to rebuild nearly 2.5 miles of I-69 and complete extensive work to bridges at the I-69/I-475 interchange. Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to, directly and indirectly, support 1,270 jobs.

