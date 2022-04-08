(CBS DETROIT) — Friday is Opening Day as the Detroit Tigers prepare for its home game against the Chicago White Sox.
"I think the rivalry is because they're the defending champs and they've been the best in class the last few years," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said in a statement. "And I think we're getting better, and the expectation to win, internally, has grown. That creates rivalry. The winning creates rivalry more than anything else.
"They're the team that's in first place, so if you're not rivals with them, then what are you doing?"
Here is the starting lineup for the Tigers and White Sox:
Detroit Tigers
- Robbie Grossman, RF
- Austin Meadows, LF
- Javier Báez, SS
- Jeimer Candelario, 3B
- Miguel Cabrera, DH
- Jonathan Schoop, 2B
- Akil Baddoo, CF
- Spencer Torkelson, 1B
- Tucker Barnhart, C
White Sox
- AJ Pollock, RF
- Luis Robert, CF
- José Abreu, 1B
- Yasmani Grandal, C
- Eloy Jiménez, LF
- Leury García, SS
- Josh Harrison, 2B
- Andrew Vaughn, DH
- Jake Burger, 3B
