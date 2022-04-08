(CBS DETROIT)- By 10 a.m. on Friday, many seats at Batch Brewing Company in Corktown were filled with Tigers Fans.
Patrons enjoyed specialty food and drink items and of course beer. Owner Stephen Roginson says it's been a tough couple of years, but he's feeling optimistic about the future of the restaurant.
“It’s been a long time, we’ve been waiting for this, feels good,” Roginson said about having a nice crowd on Tigers opening day.
Roginson says the past two years, the business has been up and down, but thankfully they’ve been able to pivot during this time.
"The last quarter during the end of the year omicron was the worse quarter that we ever experienced, but I'm optimistic this year will feel a lot like 2019 we're doing cool stuff. We're building a stage in the spring, working on a night market that's going to be on Porter street every Friday night," Roginson said.
They also have a very cool large outdoor space, some covered, which Roginson says got them through the winter.
For more information about Batch Brewing Company, check out their website below.
