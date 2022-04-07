  • WWJ-TV

Aaron Abbott, Detroti, hit and run, Neff Avenue

(CBS DETROIT) — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that happened last month in Detroit.

Police say they are searching for Aaron Abbott.

Aaron Abbott (credit: Detroit Police Department)

The incident happened on March 15 in the 4700 block of Neff Avenue.

Police released a new video showing moments leading up to the incident when a gray 2003 Audi station wagon drove on the curb and hit a man walking along the street.

The victim survived. His current condition is unknown.

