(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit police officer has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor, Fox 2 News reports.
On Wednesday, April 6, Michael Anthony Carson, was arraigned on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Oakland County.
Sources told Fox 2 News that the assaults have been going on for seven years and the victim is believed to be the only victim assaulted by Carson.
The Detroit Police Department has not commented on the situation.
Law enforcement from other jurisdictions are investigating this case, which could lead to more charges.
Carson is being held on on a $750,000 cash/surety bond.
