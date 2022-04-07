  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – A 23-year-old man from Ann Arbor was killed early on Thursday after a crash on I-94.

According to Michigan State Police, Brighton Post troopers investigated the crash, which happened at approximately 1:17 a.m. on eastbound I-94 near Michigan Ave in Ypsilanti Township.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle swerved and went off the road and into a ditch.

Edgar Monta Campbell Jr. was the driver and died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say at this time it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved.

